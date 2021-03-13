Shadow a Cadet: UW-Parkside ROTC hosts potential recruits

UW-Parkside ROTC cadets hosted some potential new recruits during Shadow a Cadet Day on Saturday, March 13.

Dozens of high schoolers and their parents came out to see if they have what it takes to pursue a career in the military.

"I wanted to see if I’m really really interested in joining ROTC and from what I see, I’m really really interested and I’m happy to be here," Sofia Ballesteros said.

UW-Parkside partners with Marquette University to create an ROTC program that teaches skill, discipline, and leadership.

"We get to debunk things as they think the Army is a particular kind of way. They get to see how it lines up with school as a priority," said Reuben Sotolongo. "Also, they can pursue their passion and serve in the military."

UW-Parkside ROTC hosts "Shadow a Cadet Day" on March 13, 2021.

Usually, the potential recruits are able to shadow the cadets by staying in the dormitories and follow them through the typical school day of a cadet. For everyone’s safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, observing the cadets go through their "superlab" training provided a great alternative.

"I was a little intimidated when I first got here, not going to lie. But then I realized that these are people too and they’re so welcoming," Ballesteros said.

"With UW-Parkside, it’s the close relationship cadets get to have with not only their ROTC faculty but also their on-campus faculty, which gives them a really unique opportunity to hone their skills in the career areas that they’re looking for," Denise Olstinske, UW-Parkside Army ROTC staff liaison, said.

There are more shadow days coming up this year. More information is available at uwp.edu/learn/programs/armyrotc.

