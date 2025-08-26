Sexual assault of a child by school staff, Plymouth teacher arrested

article

The Brief A Plymouth School District teacher was booked into the Fond du Lac County jail on multiple sexual assault charges. The sheriff's office says that the teacher engaged in "multiple acts of sexual assault" with the then-Plymouth school student. The crimes are alleged to have happened in Fond du Lac County.



The Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office has taken a Plymouth School District teacher into custody, who is accused of sexually assaulting a then-Plymouth school student.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, during the course of this investigation, it was alleged that the teacher engaged in "multiple acts of sexual assault" with the then-student, and these acts took place in Fond du Lac County.

The victim has since graduated and is no longer a student.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Detectives developed probable cause to take the 40-year-old into custody where she was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says additional details will be released in a criminal complaint when it is filed.