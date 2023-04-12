Wisconsin Severe weather spotter training in Richfield; free to public

article

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct Severe Weather Safety & Spotter Training Wednesday, April 12 at the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company – Station #1.

Two identical sessions will be held -- an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. and an evening session from 6:30-8:30 pm. This training is free, open to the public and does not require any pre-registration.

According to a press release, the class will be delivered in two parts. The first hour will address aspects of severe weather safety including high winds/tornados, flooding and lightning. The second hour will cover recognition training on weather features that are indicators of severe weather potential. The causes and dynamics of differing forms of severe weather will be discussed and video and photos of past weather events will be presented to illustrate some of the concepts.

This training is recommended for members of local police, fire and EMS departments as well as amateur radio operators and anyone else with an interest in weather. There will be ample time for questions.

A complete list of NWS storm spotter training dates and locations can be found at weather.gov/milwaukee.