Severe thunderstorm watch for most of SE Wisconsin; 11.3K+ without power

Weather
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch to be in effect for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

Gusting winds have already caused power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin. The We Energies Outage Map shows as of about 10:20 p.m. roughly 11,300 customers are without power. 

