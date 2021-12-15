Severe thunderstorm watch for most of SE Wisconsin; 11.3K+ without power

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch to be in effect for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

Gusting winds have already caused power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin. The We Energies Outage Map shows as of about 10:20 p.m. roughly 11,300 customers are without power.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA