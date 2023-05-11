Expand / Collapse search

Serious Kenosha crash, 66th and Sheridan

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police closed Sheridan Road between 66th Street and 68th Street Thursday night, May 11 to investigate a serious crash.

Kenosha police said the investigation could take several hours.

The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Police asked that drivers take an alternate route.

Information on injuries and what may have caused the crash was not immediately available.
 