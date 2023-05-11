Serious Kenosha crash, 66th and Sheridan
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police closed Sheridan Road between 66th Street and 68th Street Thursday night, May 11 to investigate a serious crash.
Kenosha police said the investigation could take several hours.
The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m.
Police asked that drivers take an alternate route.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Information on injuries and what may have caused the crash was not immediately available.