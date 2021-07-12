Sendik’s hiring for 275 openings, job fair set for July 14

article

Sendik’s Food Markets is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its home office at 7225 W. Marcia Road to fill 275 open positions.

According to a news release, Sendik’s is hiring to fill openings at its 17 locations, plus its warehouse and home office. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

All candidates that attend will be interviewed. Candidates should sign up for an interview time in advance at sendikscareers.com or contact Marissa Worzella at 414-716-5442 (call), 608-558-9830 (text), or marissa.worzella@sendiks.com.

Sendik's offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling, and extensive benefits for full and part-time associates, including a 10% associate discount, paid time off, scholarship awards, 401(k), annual bonus, and more.

Sendik's is following all CDC guidelines regarding mask usage. If you are not fully vaccinated (14 days post last dose) we ask that you wear a mask when you come in for your interview.