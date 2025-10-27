Sen. LaTonya Johnson introduces fire safety legislative package

The Brief Senator LaTonya Johnson on Monday introduced a fire safety legislative package. The legislation is aimed at improving fire safety in multi-family residential buildings across Wisconsin.



Senator LaTonya Johnson held a news conference on Monday, Oct. 27 to announce new legislation aimed at improving fire safety in multi-family residential buildings across Wisconsin.

What we know:

"This package takes practical steps needed to identify unsafe buildings, fund fire safety upgrades, and give local governments the authority to protect their residents," said Senator LaTonya Johnson.

During the news conference, Senator Johnson said fires in multi-family buildings have taken lives and destroyed homes all across the state. Many of these buildings were constructed before modern fire safety building practices or automatic fire sprinkles were required.

"People living in these buildings don't get to choose whether their apartments have modern fire protection. They just pay their rent in the places they can afford to live in and hope for the best. Hoping for the best isn't good enough," said Senator Johnson.

According to Senator LaTonya Johnson, the first bill directs the Department of Safety and Professional Services to conduct an audit so local fire departments and building officials know where the gaps are, and they know where these buildings are located.

"The second give landlords a way to make real improvements without pushing the cost onto tenants, by setting aside funding for grants to help cover the cost of installing fire sprinklers and other fire safety upgrades," said LaTonya Johnson. "The final bill gives cities and counties the power to set their own standards when state laws fall short. Fire risk varies by community, so local government should have the flexibility to respond to those conditions and prevent disasters before they happen at a local level."

"The legislation includes some common sense measures that will help us at the local level. It will help local leaders to better understand the scope of the problem while also providing prevention tools," said Mayor Johnson. "It's very, very important, making sure we have tools for prevention to stop these devastating fires from taking place."