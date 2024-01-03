Sen. Herb Kohl Public Memorial Service set for Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum

A public memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl has been set for Friday, Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue) in downtown Milwaukee. Kohl died at age 88 in December following a brief illness.

Kohl's service will take place starting at noon on Jan. 12. Visitors are invited to enter through the main atrium entrance, located off Herb Kohl Way. Fiserv Forum security will be in place. The checkpoint prohibits certain items.

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Memorial donations may be made to:

LaFollette School of Public Affairs

University of Wisconsin Foundation

P.O. Box 78807

Milwaukee, WI 53278

Milwaukee Jewish Federation

1360 N. Prospect Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wisconsin Teachers' Classroom Projects

c/o DonorsChoose.org