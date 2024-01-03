Sen. Herb Kohl Public Memorial Service set for Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE - A public memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl has been set for Friday, Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue) in downtown Milwaukee. Kohl died at age 88 in December following a brief illness.
Kohl's service will take place starting at noon on Jan. 12. Visitors are invited to enter through the main atrium entrance, located off Herb Kohl Way. Fiserv Forum security will be in place. The checkpoint prohibits certain items.
Memorial donations may be made to:
LaFollette School of Public Affairs
University of Wisconsin Foundation
P.O. Box 78807
Milwaukee, WI 53278
Milwaukee Jewish Federation
1360 N. Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wisconsin Teachers' Classroom Projects
c/o DonorsChoose.org