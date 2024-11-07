Sen. Baldwin delivers victory speech after defeating Eric Hovde

The Brief Sen. Tammy Baldwin delivered a victory speech on Thursday after defeating challenger Eric Hovde. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Baldwin, a two-term incumbent, declared victory early Wednesday over Hovde, a multimillionaire businessman who poured millions of his own money into race. Hovde has not conceded.



Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin delivered a victory speech on Thursday, Nov. 7 in Madison after she defeated Republican challenger Eric Hovde. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wanted to say thank you to the people of Wisconsin for putting their trust in me to continue to be their fighter in Washington, D.C.," Sen. Baldwin said. "I listen to people. I really listen to people and then deliver for them. And in turn, these Wisconsinites showed up for me and I'm so grateful."

During the speech, Baldwin also addressed the results of the presidential election.

"While I am overjoyed at this victory, I have to acknowledge the results of the presidential race. While we worked our hearts out to elect Kamala Harris, I recognize that the people of Wisconsin chose Donald Trump, and I respect their choice. You know that I will always fight for Wisconsin. And that means working with President Trump to do that and standing up to him when he doesn't have our best interests at heart," Baldwin said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

History of this race

Four of the past six presidential elections were decided in Wisconsin by less than a percentage point. Its races for U.S. Senate have not been quite as tight – Baldwin won by nearly 6 points in her first race in 2012 and by almost 11 points in 2018. But in 2022, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won a third term in 2022 by only a point.

The last time two Republicans represented Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate was 1957. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, holds the state's other seat. Democratic momentum has resulted in their candidates winning 14 of the past 17 statewide elections headed into Election Day.

The Baldwin-Hovde race was critical for Democrats who were defending 23 seats in the Senate entering Nov. 5, including three held by independents who caucus with Democrats clinging to a 51-49 majority. That’s compared with just 11 seats that Republicans hoped to keep in their column.