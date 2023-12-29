Semi, vehicle collide in Milwaukee; 22nd and Villard, 2 injured

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a car and a semi in Milwaukee. It happened Friday morning, Dec. 29 near 22nd and Villard.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.

Semi vs vehicle crash in Milwaukee, 22nd and Villard

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.