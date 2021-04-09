Semi truck flipped on side closes entrance ramp on I-894 at 27th Street

article

The entrance ramp on I-894/43 WB at 27th Street is closed Friday, April 9 after a semi-truck flipped over on its side.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the semi was traveling too fast and flipped over on its side and the driver was transported to a local hospital for a hip injury.

No additional details have been released.