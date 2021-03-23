Semi driver cited after striking railroad overpass in Village of Union Grove

article

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Tuesday morning, March 23 responded to the area of 67th Drive and Mill Avenue in the Village of Union Grove for an accident involving a semi-truck and a railroad overpass. It happened around 3 a.m.

The investigation revealed the operator of a 53-foot semi-truck/trailer hauling pallets of apple juice was traveling northbound on 67th Drive, just north of Mill Avenue, when it drove underneath the low clearance railroad overpass.

This resulted in the top and sides of the trailer being completely severed off, creating an extensive debris field. The collision caused the center of the trailer to buckle in half, disabling the semi in the middle of the roadway.

The operator of the semi-truck indicated he did not see the posted signs warning of the low clearance bridge. There were no injuries from this accident and the operator of the semi was issued numerous traffic citations.

This railroad overpass has been inactive for numerous years and is no longer in use, therefore there is no disruption to any railroad company.

67th Drive in-between 58th Road and Mill Avenue remains closed at this time so that the semi-truck can be removed from the scene, and the structural integrity of the overpass can be assessed.