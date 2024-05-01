Season 21 of 'Top Chef'; American Family Field backdrop for episode 7

article

Bravo's Top Chef is back for its 21st season! This season is bringing chefs to Wisconsin to show off everything our state has to offer – and American Family Field will serve as the backdrop for episode 7.

According to a news release, on Wednesday’s episode, the chefs will visit the home of the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Before embarking on the week’s elimination challenge, the chefs will watch the Famous Racing Sausages compete in their signature race before they are tasked with cooking and elevating five different types of sausage to make mouthwatering dishes for the judges.

Throughout the season, 15 aspiring chefs are challenged with creating culinary dishes with unique twists by incorporating hops, Door County cherries, thirteen different cheeses and other Wisconsin staples to showcase the blend of traditional comfort food and innovative cuisine.