Search suspended for missing Fox Lake canoer

The search for a man whose canoe capsized in Fox Lake Thursday afternoon has been suspended Friday due to weather conditions, a release from the Dodge County Sheriff said.

Full search operations will resume as soon as it is deemed safe by dive teams.

The owner of Hayes Resort told FOX6 a customer thought he noticed a canoe capsize on the northern end of Fox Lake. His suspicions were right, so she dialed 911, prompting the all-hands-on-deck response around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I heard sirens down the road, and then I got a couple texts like, 'What's going on on Fox Lake?' So I started looking out at the lake," said Sam Mulvaine, neighbor.

Mulvaine took photos as deputies pulled a woman out of the water. Sheriff's officials said she was taken to the hospital as a team of boats and divers continued searching for the missing man who did not have a life jacket.

In a press release, officials said conditions on Fox Lake were not suitable for a canoe or kayak because of high winds.

"They probably went out in the calm, but come about 10:30-11 a.m., the wind really picked up," said Mulvaine.

Fox Lake is popular in summer and winter and dangerous year-round.

"It just ended up turning tragic, unfortunately," said Mulvaine.

Deputies did pull the canoe out of the water.

Sheriff's officials said anyone going out on the water should have a life jacket or life preserver with them.