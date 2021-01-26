SE Wisconsin’s 1st big snowstorm of 2021 delivers work, play

The first big snowstorm of 2021 is in the books.

Seven inches of snow were recorded in parts of Grafton, and cleanup isn't done yet. In Horicon, even higher totals accumulated -- and community members made the best of it.

Near Pheasant Lane and Robin Road, Mark Hessler woke up on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to see his Horicon driveway piled nearly 10 inches high with snow.

"This is I think a little bit more than anybody anticipated," Hessler said.

Mark Hessler

Too much to tackle before his commute to work, Hessler and his wife spent the afternoon tag-teaming the operation.

"Let the snow blower do the work and then she can do the trimming, cleaning up a little bit, stuff like that," said Hessler. "Just see what we can do to get it done as quick as possible."

Nearby, Karen Schultz was enjoying the snow with her grandson, Miles.

"We weren’t expecting this big at all," Schultz said. "He loves it outside, so we’re just out for a little walk, getting a little fresh air and checking out the snow."

Miles

As plow drivers in the area were clearing parking lots and sidewalks, Pete Kalies was slowing down about 40 miles east.

"It’s a long day for us, but we’re here for them," said Kalies, co-owner of Ozaukee Ace Hardware.

Pete Kalies

Kalies spent most of the day assembling snow blowers; they ran out of large, two-stage models.

"Bigger purchases in winter, they usually wait until the last minute," Kalies said.

Snow blowers on display at Ozaukee Ace Hardware

While the winter storm might not have been to everyone's liking, the business is brought is more than welcome, Kalies said.

"I was surprised it just kept coming," said Kalies. "Normally it’s a slow time of year, but a snow like this -- it gets really busy."

Kalies said he will be getting more snow blowers this week. He said another item that's selling fast is roof rakes -- used to clear snow from gutters to prevent ice dams from forming.