Snowfall totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Jan. 25-26

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Monday, Jan. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Horicon, 9.4

Madison, 8.5

Grafton, 7.0

Waterloo, 6.4

Beaver Dam, 6.2

New Berlin, 6.0

Lomira, 6.0

Theresa, 6.0

Beloit, 6.0

Lake Mills, 5.5

Hales Corners, 5.4

Oconomowoc, 5.2

Watertown, 5.1

Janesville, 5.0

Juneau, 5.0

Mequon, 4.5

Hartford, 4.5

Whitewater, 4.5

Silver Lake, 4.0

Jackson, 4.0

Slinger, 4.0

Franklin, 4.0

Germantown, 3.8

Fond du Lac, 3.7

Merton, 3.5

Sullivan, 3.4

Kenosha, 3.3

Big Bend, 3.3

Lake Geneva, 3.0

Greenfield, 3.0

South Milwaukee, 3.0

Burlington, 3.0

Racine, 3.0

Rochester, 2.5

Cudahy, 2.2

