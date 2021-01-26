Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Jan. 25-26

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Monday, Jan. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Horicon, 9.4
  • Madison, 8.5
  • Grafton, 7.0
  • Waterloo, 6.4
  • Beaver Dam, 6.2
  • New Berlin, 6.0
  • Lomira, 6.0
  • Theresa, 6.0
  • Beloit, 6.0
  • Lake Mills, 5.5
  • Hales Corners, 5.4
  • Oconomowoc, 5.2
  • Watertown, 5.1
  • Janesville, 5.0
  • Juneau, 5.0
  • Mequon, 4.5
  • Hartford, 4.5
  • Whitewater, 4.5
  • Silver Lake, 4.0
  • Jackson, 4.0
  • Slinger, 4.0
  • Franklin, 4.0
  • Germantown, 3.8
  • Fond du Lac, 3.7
  • Merton, 3.5
  • Sullivan, 3.4
  • Kenosha, 3.3
  • Big Bend, 3.3
  • Lake Geneva, 3.0
  • Greenfield, 3.0
  • South Milwaukee, 3.0
  • Burlington, 3.0
  • Racine, 3.0
  • Rochester, 2.5
  • Cudahy, 2.2

