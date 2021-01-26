Snowfall totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Jan. 25-26
article
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Monday, Jan. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Horicon, 9.4
- Madison, 8.5
- Grafton, 7.0
- Waterloo, 6.4
- Beaver Dam, 6.2
- New Berlin, 6.0
- Lomira, 6.0
- Theresa, 6.0
- Beloit, 6.0
- Lake Mills, 5.5
- Hales Corners, 5.4
- Oconomowoc, 5.2
- Watertown, 5.1
- Janesville, 5.0
- Juneau, 5.0
- Mequon, 4.5
- Hartford, 4.5
- Whitewater, 4.5
- Silver Lake, 4.0
- Jackson, 4.0
- Slinger, 4.0
- Franklin, 4.0
- Germantown, 3.8
- Fond du Lac, 3.7
- Merton, 3.5
- Sullivan, 3.4
- Kenosha, 3.3
- Big Bend, 3.3
- Lake Geneva, 3.0
- Greenfield, 3.0
- South Milwaukee, 3.0
- Burlington, 3.0
- Racine, 3.0
- Rochester, 2.5
- Cudahy, 2.2
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Advertisement