SCOWIS justices remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'She was a leader'

People across the U.S. mourn the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, Sept. 18 at age 87.

Ginsburg fought for equality and paved the way for female judges -- including two who now serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

For Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallett and Jill Karofsky, Ginsburg was a trailblazer.

"The passing of Justice Ginsburg is just a huge loss for everyone," said Karofsky. "It was a lot easier for me to run for Supreme Court, knowing Justice Dallet had done it a couple years earlier, and knowing a woman like Ruth Bader Ginsburg had just smashed glass ceilings over and over and over again."

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallett (L) and Jill Karofsky (R)

Ginsburg championed women's rights and served nearly three decades in the nation's highest court.

"She was a leader, and she was an intellectual, and she did so much for women's rights and for the sake of equality and achieving equality," Dallett said.

Ginsburg's death leaves a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Couty before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Trump could announce a replacement next week.

Karofsky, who is supported by Democrats, said leaders should wait until after the election to appoint the next justice.

"We should see what happens on Nov. 3," said Karofsky. "If President Trump wins, he can make an appointment then. If not, he should wait for Joe Biden."

Regardless of what happens next, Ginsburg's legacy will live on.

"We all need to understand how important the courts are. Looking at the decisions that justice Ginsburg made. The ones she wrote and the ones she dissented to," said Dallett.

Both Dallet and Karofsky hope people get involved and politically active and vote.