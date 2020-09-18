'A jurist of historic stature': Reaction pours in after death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Reaction poured in from both sides of the political aisle for U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was the oldest sitting member on the court.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said of Ginsburg in a statement, “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter, "Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance."

The Jimmy Carter Library issued a statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the passing of Ginsburg.

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Carter wrote.

Former Democratic presidential nominee, first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said of Ginsburg, "There will never be another like her," on Facebook.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time," Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R- Calif., tweeted.

Former Republican President George W. Bush wrote in a statement, "Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls."

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer wrote, "Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy."

He added that the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.

Eric Trump wrote, "Justice Ginsburg was a remarkable woman with an astonishing work ethic. She was a warrior with true conviction and she has my absolute respect! #RIP"

"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country," U.S. Sen. of Vermont Bernie Sanders said. "She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history."

“So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG,” former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke wrote on Twitter.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg called Ginsburg a “titan of justice” on Twitter. “Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations,” Buttigieg wrote.

Former counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, wrote on Twitter, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace."

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani said Ginsburg was “a credit to the Court.”

Giuliani added on Twitter, “I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace.”

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on social media, calling Ginsberg a friend. "Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly," Warren said. "The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon."

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole called Ginsburg "a friend and neighbor. An intellectual giant, she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a tremendous champion of women’s rights throughout her career."

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among our nation's greatest jurists, a tireless defender of all Americans' rights,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote on social media. “Her sharp mind, her deep understanding of and love for the law, and her dedication to justice and equality made America a better place.”

"RBG was a seminal legal figure. If she never served a day on the Court she would still have been considered a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped the law and in doing so changed this nation. Hers was a consequential life well led. We are all in her debt," Eric Holder, former attorney general of the United States during President Barack Obama's tenure, wrote.

Former Republican Governor of Florida, Jeb Bush, shared his condolenses on Twitter.

"A brilliant mind, a remarkable life, an incredible impact on our country. Rest In Peace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Celebrities also offered their condolences and acknowledged the impact of the Supreme Court justice on social media.

Actress Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter, "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."

Barbra Streisand called Ginsburg a "giant of the Supreme Court."

Actress Julie Louis-Dreyfus wrote, "If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG."

"My friends, the great "Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87," singer and actress Bette Midler said. "She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease. There are no words."

Actress Alyssa Milano called Ginsburg her hero on social media. "She was my hero. I never got to meet her. But I loved her and the way she moved through this world with such strength and grace and conviction. Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. #RIPRBG"

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late John McCain and co-host of talk show "The View," also wrote about Ginsburg. “Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven...”

Actress Mindy Kaling wrote, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world."

ACLU Center of Liberty announced Friday that it would honor Ginsberg by dedicating the center in her name. "In her honor we will be dedicating the ACLU Center for Liberty as the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center.Rest in power, RBG," ACLU wrote.