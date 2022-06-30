SCOTUS EPA ruling, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce praises decision

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

It's a decision Wisconsin's largest business group is praising.

In Oak Creek, We Energies burns coal to generate your power. The company also taps water, wind and sun. Driving down I-94, you may recognize the power plant in the Menomonee Valley. It used to be coal powered, but in 2014 and 2015, it was transitioned to natural gas.

It's part of We Energies' plans to voluntarily cut back on pollution.

"So based on the 2005 emissions, we are saying a 60% reduction of carbon emissions by end of 2025, 80% by the end of 2030 and then have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Brendan Conway, We Energies.

FOX6's Jason Calvi: "How do you get to net-zero? That's going to be incredibly difficult."

"We say we can get to 80 with current technology today," said Conway. "We're confident in 80. That last 20%, no one has necessarily, you know, cracked that code. There's a lot of exciting things. We're actually leading a pilot on hydrogen that you know, the entire industry is watching."

Environmental group Clean Wisconsin worries whether they can meet that goal.

"We’re really concerned about their ability to meet those targets," said Brett Korte, Clean Wisconsin. "We haven’t really seen their plan of how their going to do it. They just keep saying they’re going to do it."

While it was voluntary for We Energies, what power does the government have to force change? The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling now says the EPA doesn’t have broad power to regulate emissions unless Congress approves.

"The immediate impact is going to be minimal because this rule wasn’t in place," said David Strifling, Marquette University Law School.

That's because the Obama administration announced its clean power plan which would have required states to cut emissions by transitioning off coal-fired plants, but it never took effect. The Supreme Court blocked it in 2016. The change of administration put it back in court.

"In the longer term, this ruling could have major implications for Wisconsin and throughout the country, because it regulates how EPA can regulate greenhouse gas emissions," said Strifling.

The Supreme Court says those federal regulations needs Congress’ approval.

"This puts a capper on that as an avenue for addressing climate change and greenhouse gas emissions from electrical power plants, electrical generating power plants and says, ‘We have to wait for Congress to do something about this,’ and it’s just not clear that congress will in the foreseeable future," said Strifling.

"Congress is entirely dysfunctional," said Korte. "To think that Congress is going to get their act together soon enough to stave off the worst of our climate issues, I don’t have a lot of hope for that," said Korte.

What comes next might be voluntary, like what transitioned the Menomonee Valley plant from coal to natural gas.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce praised the Supreme Court decision, calling it a win for the rule of law. They're worried about the economic impact and said people who answer directly to voters should make the rules.