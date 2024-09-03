School resource officers missing from Milwaukee Public Schools

The Brief While class has begun for Milwaukee Public Schools, there are no school resource officers in the buildings, despite a state requirement. The school district was required to hire 25 SROs by January, but has failed to do so. There are plenty of questions about when SROs will be back in MPS buildings.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students went to class for the start of school year on Tuesday, Sept. 3. But school resource officers (SRO) did not despite a state requirement.

"Here we are at the start of the school year and they’re just not there," said State Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown).

In 2020, MPS cut its contract for resource officers with the Milwaukee Police Department. Now, the district is nine months behind on a deadline to reinstate those officer. The requirement was tied to Act 12 – a shared revenue bill signed into law in 2023.

"I don’t think there is anybody fighting that issue. It’s just a matter some logistics," said Gov. Tony Evers.

The district was required to hire 25 school resource officers by January.

Leaders have visited Georgia and Washington, D.C. as part of a plan to redefine the role.

"Our intention is to make sure that we comply because it’s the right thing to do," said Eduardo Galvan, interim superintendent.

Eduardo Galvan

Galvan could not provide a firm timeline on what SROs will return to MPS schools.

"It’s a matter of we have to work with the police department, and we have to settle those things," Galvan said.

In a statement to FOX6 News, the Milwaukee Police Department said it has been in communication with MPS on fulfilling the school resource officer requirement in a manner that best meets the needs of our community.

"I would like to know why they thought it was OK to drag their feet on this," Jagler said.

Jagler said the district is violating the law on the shared revenue agreement.

"So when do you want to see SROs in MPS schools?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"In January of 2024, in short of not having a time machine... ASAP," Jagler replied.

Caroline Williams agrees. She has grandkids in MPS schools.

"Because these kids are a little different. You need some help. When they start to get outrageous, you need that backup," Williams said.

Not everyone is eager to bring police back in the schools. The president of the teacher's union continues to call on legislators to fund social workers, counselors and other mental health support staff instead of school resource officers.