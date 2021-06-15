Schlitz Park's new mural 10,000 square feet, 'largest by far'

After nearly two weeks of straight painting, a 10,000 square foot mural is nearing completion in Milwaukee's Schlitz Park.

"I’m in the middle of a 10,000 square foot mural here in Schlitz Park," said Greg Gossel, artist.

Gossel said it's a passion project.

"It’s 120 feet wide by 80 feet tall," said Gossel. "I hope it kind of brings something different to each different person who sees it. I mean, overall, I’m trying to bring color and joy to the public space."

While the concept of highlighting the park’s rich history is his design, it’s being put up by Milwaukee Downtown BID #21.

"A great way to bring some color and vibrancy into our otherwise sometimes bland areas in downtown Milwaukee," said Gabriel Yeager, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21. "Schlitz Park mural is part of our ‘Jumpstart Downtown’ campaign that we launched on June 1 with a series of other public art projects taking place downtown to really jumpstart the economy."



On Tuesday, June 15, FOX6 News and SKYFOX got a look at the immense splash of color and Gossel's design.

"That’s one of the other things. At this scale, you’re so close, things can kind of feel chaotic and abstracted right against the wall," said Gossel. "You almost have to get down and step 50 yards away to really get a feel for what you just did."

"Personally, I think it’s beautiful," said Yeager. "It’s one of our most vibrant and colorful murals that we have installed. It’s our largest by far."

If you’re a business or a property owner with a big wall to offer up for a mural, you’re encouraged to reach out to Milwaukee Downtown BID 21.