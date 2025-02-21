SCHEELS store coming to Wauwatosa; opens at Mayfair in spring 2027

article

The Brief Wauwatosa is getting set to welcome SCHEELS to the Mayfair shopping complex. The sporting goods chain is expected to open in spring 2027. The Wauwatosa store is expected to employ more than 500 people.



SCHEELS announced on Friday, Feb. 21 its new location at Mayfair in Wauwatosa. The sporting goods chain already has stores in Appleton and Eau Claire.

New SCHEELS store

What we know:

A news release says the new store will open spring 2027 in collaboration with Brookfield Properties. The 210,000 sq. foot shopping destination will make its

home at Mayfair after a full renovation of a vacant space.

Officials say SCHEELS will feature premium shopping experiences for the entire family with unmatched customer service, premium product selection and employee expertise.

The release says the "Mayfair location will hold the state’s largest selection of sporting goods, footwear and fashion all under one roof."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Wauwatosa SCHEELS is expected to employ more than 500 associates. Officials say the majority of those associates will be employee owners hired locally, meaning hundreds of new jobs for the Greater Milwaukee community.