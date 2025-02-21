SCHEELS store coming to Wauwatosa; opens at Mayfair in spring 2027
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - SCHEELS announced on Friday, Feb. 21 its new location at Mayfair in Wauwatosa. The sporting goods chain already has stores in Appleton and Eau Claire.
New SCHEELS store
What we know:
A news release says the new store will open spring 2027 in collaboration with Brookfield Properties. The 210,000 sq. foot shopping destination will make its
home at Mayfair after a full renovation of a vacant space.
Officials say SCHEELS will feature premium shopping experiences for the entire family with unmatched customer service, premium product selection and employee expertise.
The release says the "Mayfair location will hold the state’s largest selection of sporting goods, footwear and fashion all under one roof."
The Wauwatosa SCHEELS is expected to employ more than 500 associates. Officials say the majority of those associates will be employee owners hired locally, meaning hundreds of new jobs for the Greater Milwaukee community.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Scheels.