Caledonia scam, police warn homeowners

Village of Caledonia residents take notice: A new scam is making its rounds, but the Caledonia Police Department is aware.

According to a news release, the scam involves an individual who says they are a tree service or municipal worker, knocks on a homeowner's door and says they need to enter the residence to check on an item – typically an electrical or water issue.

When a homeowner allows the individual inside, and while the homeowner is distracted, a second person enters the residence and steals valuable items. The scam only takes about 3-5 minutes, police said.

The Caledonia Police Department is asking residents to please be aware of the scam, and if someone arrives at a residence and wants to gain access, ask to see an identification badge. The Caledonia Police Department is reminding residents that all municipal workers operate trucks that have markings to say where they are from. Workers should also be wearing a badge.

Here are some tips from the Caledonia Police Department on what to do if you suspect you have been approached by a scammer:

Do not let them inside your residence. Close and lock the door. Call the police and get the license plate number of the getaway vehicle. Try to get a picture of the suspect.

These scammers like to prey on the elderly and the disabled, and the Caledonia Police Department is asking the public to contact loved ones that might fall victim to this scam.

Anyone with information on the individuals that might be conducting these scams is asked to contact police at 262-835-4423 ext: 158 or 262-835-4423 ext: 180.