Pedestrian struck in Saukville Walmart parking lot, dies of injuries
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - The Saukville Police Department said a pedestrian has died after she was hit in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police were called to the scene, on Green Bay Avenue just east of I-43, around 10:50 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries who had been hit by a vehicle.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
First responders performed life-saving measures at the scene before the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.
What we don't know:
The incident remains under investigation. Police did not release any details about the driver or vehicle involved.
The Source: FOX6 News received information from the Saukville Police Department.