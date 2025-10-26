Pedestrian struck in Saukville Walmart parking lot, dies of injuries

article

The Brief The Saukville Police Department said a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday. It happened in a Walmart parking lot on Green Bay Avenue. Police did not release any details about the driver or vehicle involved.



The Saukville Police Department said a pedestrian has died after she was hit in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police were called to the scene, on Green Bay Avenue just east of I-43, around 10:50 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries who had been hit by a vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

First responders performed life-saving measures at the scene before the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not release any details about the driver or vehicle involved.