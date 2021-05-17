Saukville: Teen reported missing, endangered; may be with 19-year-old

article

Saukville police are seeking the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Jackson around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 16. Authorities sent out a missing persons alert for Samantha Stephenson.

Officials say Samantha was last seen with 19-year-old Brandon Morgan in the City of Menomonie. No vehicle associated is with them and it is unknown what their destination was, officials say.

Authorities say it is believed that Samantha Brandon are in a relationship. They also say it is believed that Brandon is currently in a manic state. Authorities say he also made mention of possibly heading to Minnesota.

Officials say both subjects stated they would be going "underground" and have since cut off all communication and turned off cellphones.

Stephenson is described as a female, white, 5'3" tall, weighing 105 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants, glasses – and she was shoeless.

Morgan is described as a male, white, 6'4" tall, weighing 211 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of either of these two persons, you are urged to contact the Saukville Police Department at 262-284-0444.