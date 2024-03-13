Saukville grocery manager saves stranger's life; CPR made the difference

An employee at the Saukville Piggly Wiggly saved a stranger's life. That stranger suffered a heart attack – and the actions of the worker made all the difference.

On Thursday, March 7, Piggly Wiggly store manager Nick Zolecki was just doing his work like he would any other day.

"I was in an interview – trying to hire," Zolecki said. "Got a call on our walkee that there was a medical emergency – someone on the ground in the dairy department."

When Zolecki got to the dairy department, he found a man unconscious on the floor.

"I called 911 right away," Zolecki said.

As first responders rushed to the store, Zolecki knew he had to move fast.

Nick Zolecki

"I noticed that he wasn’t really breathing," Zolecki said. "The dispatcher asked me to roll him over and asked if I knew CPR."

Zolecki performed CPR for several minutes until medics arrived.

"I just remember looking at him, and not giving up. I wasn’t going to give up until someone took over," Zolecki said.

Zolecki would later learn that man, who was once a stranger, was 77-year-old Dennis Heiss. He had suffered a major heart attack.

"The Saukville police did tell me after ten minutes of letting me know they getting a pulse back. If it wasn’t for me – Dennis probably wouldn’t be here today," Zolecki said.

After nearly a week in the hospital, Heiss was discharged on Wednesday, March 13.

"It’s a miracle that he got brought back," said Amanda Heiss, Dennis' daughter.

"It really adds up in your brain," Dennis said. "It’s like God really does look out for people."

Heiss said he has had a speedy recovery – and is spending time with his daughter after being discharged.