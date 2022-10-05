Saukville child death, sheriff's office investigating
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 7-year-old child that happened Tuesday night, Oct. 4.
According to the sheriff's office, police were called to the area of Mill Street and Devon Street in Saukville around 9:30 p.m. There, it was reported the 7-year-old had been found "unconscious and not breathing." Additional officer and EMS crews were called and attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Saukville police asked the sheriff's office ot lead the investigation. The Saukville Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department and Port Washington Police Department also assisted with the incident.