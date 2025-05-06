Expand / Collapse search

Saturday’s Spring Market in Brookfield; 70+ local & handmade artists

By
Published  May 6, 2025 9:36am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Saturday’s Spring Market

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with a preview of this Saturday’s Spring Market.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Looking for something to do for Mother’s Day Weekend? Bring her out to Stonewood Village (17700 W. Capitol Avenue) for an event with more than 70 local & handmade artists plus five food trucks. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with a preview of this Saturday’s Spring Market.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Plenty of unique items

Brian Kramp is with one of the food trucks that will be serving up refreshments during the Spring Market at Stonewood Village.

Looking for a gift for Mother’s Day?

Brian Kramp has a taste of what’s available at this year’s Stonewood Village Spring Market.

More than 70 local vendors and artisans

Brian Kramp in in Brookfield with a sneak peek of some art that may make a perfect gift for Mother’s Day.

Handmade items from local vendors

Brian Kramp has a preview of their annual Spring Market.

Spring shopping at Stonewood Village

Brian Kramp is checking out some hats and accessories that would be perfect gifts for Mom at their Spring Market.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News