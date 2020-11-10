Santa Claus is coming to Brookfield Square beginning Nov. 27

Brookfield Square announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10 that it is time to enjoy a fun, festive, and socially distanced holiday season with Santa Claus.

Mall officials say Jolly Ol' St. Nick is planning his trip down from the North Pole to see his favorite friends and families, though visits will look a little different from years past.

This season, Santa arrives on the best shopping day of the year, Black Friday! Starting Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, you’ll find Santa and his team of elves at Center Court.

Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Set closed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using an online reservation platform. You will select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the unique 2020 Santa photo experience.

Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting. All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.