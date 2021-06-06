San Diego cops killed in wrong-way crash identified as married couple

The pair of police detectives killed Friday in a wrong-way car crash in San Diego have been identified as a married couple.

The California Highway Patrol responded at about 10:20 a.m. Friday to a call about a Honda Civic driving north on Interstate 5 against traffic. A call about a crash shortly followed.

The errant car crashed into a Ford sedan occupied by two police officers, who have since been identified as Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, and Ryan Park, 32.

"Today, my heart aches as we mourn the tragic passing of two decorated detectives," San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said in a statement .

"They were an incredible part of our team who helped countless San Diegans," Nisleit said, noting that he promoted the officers to detective in 2018.

The couple met in the police academy in April 2012 and married in 2016.

"Jamie and Ryan spent their lives serving the city, protecting the city. And so, I express my appreciation to both of them for their service and sacrifice to the city, and to the people who live here," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said at a press conference. "Again, I extend my condolences on behalf of a grateful city, to their families."

The couple were off-duty at the time of the crash.

The name of the errant driver, who also died, has not yet been released by authorities. The Civic burst into flames after the crash, authorities said.

Factors surrounding the crash – including vehicle speed and any possible intoxicants – remain under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

