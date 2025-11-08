article

The Brief The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicked off in Waukesha County. The Waukesha corps hopes to raise $350,000 from kettle donations.



It's a sight and sound synonymous with the holidays. The Salvation Army's bell-ringers had some extra help as the Red Kettle Campaign kicked off in Waukesha County on Saturday.

Local perspective:

Bagpipers from St. John's Military Academy band played some holiday tunes outside Albrecht's Sentry in Delafield. Hot chocolate and cookies helped set the mood.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

By the numbers:

The Waukesha corps hopes to raise $350,000 from kettle donations this holiday season and $1 million overall, including other donations. That money will be used to fund the organization's Waukesha County shelter and meal programs.

What you can do:

If you don't have cash or coins on you, some kettles have a "tap to give" feature for credit cards and smartphones.

Featured article