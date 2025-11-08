Salvation Army Waukesha Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
DELAFIELD, Wis. - It's a sight and sound synonymous with the holidays. The Salvation Army's bell-ringers had some extra help as the Red Kettle Campaign kicked off in Waukesha County on Saturday.
Local perspective:
Bagpipers from St. John's Military Academy band played some holiday tunes outside Albrecht's Sentry in Delafield. Hot chocolate and cookies helped set the mood.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
By the numbers:
The Waukesha corps hopes to raise $350,000 from kettle donations this holiday season and $1 million overall, including other donations. That money will be used to fund the organization's Waukesha County shelter and meal programs.
What you can do:
If you don't have cash or coins on you, some kettles have a "tap to give" feature for credit cards and smartphones.
Featured
The Source: FOX6 News went to Albrecht's Sentry and referenced information from the