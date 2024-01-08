Salvation Army's new senior center opens in Oak Creek

There's a brand new senior center now open in Oak Creek.

The Salvation Army held a grand opening for its new senior center on Monday, Jan. 8.

It's located inside their church and community center on Howell Avenue.

Oak Creek Senior Center

It provides programs for seniors, including educational and financial lectures and health and nutrition workshops.

They will also provide activities such as arts and crafts and music therapy.

"We want to see the lives of seniors in our community and the greater Oak Creek community be able to make memories and be able to touch their lives mind body and soul," said Oak Creek Salvation Army Captain Dana Bigelow.

After the ribbon cutting, there was a reception and then an hour of bingo.