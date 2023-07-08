Salvation Army Christmas in July, cashless donations underway

article

It does not feel like Christmas, but it sounded like it in Milwaukee as the Salvation Army hosted its Christmas in July campaign Saturday, July 8.

PJ Glavey has volunteered with the organization for three years, but Saturday was his first time collecting donations during the summer.

"People are not expecting to see us out here ringing the bell," Glavey said. "We’re here to raise money. It goes to a good cause, so people are always opening up their hearts and wallets anytime we come out."

Volunteers will be ringing bells for donations this weekend at select Pick 'n Save stores throughout the city.

"The need is great all year round," said Amy Hand, Salvation Army media relations director.

The summer and winter months are when the organization provides the most, Hand said.

"During the summer months, we have our Feed the Kids program where we have vans going out to select Milwaukee neighborhoods, passing out food and drinks to kids that normally get food at school," she said.

The red kettles have now adapted to accept more than cash, too.

"For years people would come up and say, ‘we don’t have any cash or anything like that.’ They found a way, and it’s an incredible thing," said Glavey.

"You just tap your card to the sign, so they don’t have to put their name, address anything. It just takes it straight from your credit card – so no cash, no problem," Hand said.

The Salvation Army will be at the winter wonderland-themed Milwaukee Milkmen baseball game Tuesday, July 11 – $3 from each ticket sold will benefit the organization.