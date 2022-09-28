Expand / Collapse search

Salem Lakes fatal crash; alcohol suspected factor

By FOX6 News Digital Team
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Salem Lakes. It happened Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 3:20 p.m. on CTH F. 

Initial reports indicated that a brown 2016 Buick Encore was traveling eastbound on CTH F when it crossed over into the westbound lane in a no-passing zone and struck a gray 2015 Lexus head-on. 

According to deputies on the scene, the operator and sole occupant of the Buick, a 64-year-old man from Salem, was unresponsive and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

The operator of the Lexus sustained minor injuries.  She was identified as a 31-year-old woman from Salem.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. 

Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene.  

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.