Salem barn fire, ‘fully engulfed’

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies responded to a "fully engulfed" barn fire in Salem Sunday night, May 1.

The fire broke out on 317th Avenue near Luisa's Pizza. Officials said Highway 50 was being shut down due to "visibility issues." They asked that everyone avoid the area near the fire and use alternate routes.

FOX6 News viewer Brittany Raquel Armes shared images of the fire.

Salem barn fire (COURTESY: Brittany Raquel Armes)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no immediate word regarding any injuries.