Saint Kate’s Artist in Residence taps into childhood nostalgia

The Brief Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee has its newest artist in residence. Megan Woodard Johnson is tapping into childhood memories to create unique art. Anyone can meet her and see her artwork in the hotel.



It's art for everyone. A local artist is tapping into childhood nostalgia while working with paints and textures, and her process is for everyone to see up-close in her studio inside Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.

"I kind of joke that when I was little, I got in trouble for drawing on the walls," said Megan Woodard Johnson. "I’m trying to get myself back to at least the sort of level of freedom of just squiggling."

Memories serve as a driving force behind Woodard Johnson's artwork. Think back to some of your favorite childhood memories, from coloring on walls to drinking out of Dixie cups.

"My work is mixed media, which really is just an easy way to say, I don’t just stick to one material when I’m making my paintings," she said.

Woodard Johnson's layered creations are for anyone to check out inside the Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel at Water and Kilbourn in downtown Milwaukee. She’s the newest artist in residence.

Every drip of paint or stroke of brush is for the public to see inside the open studio space in the back of the hotel. People can walk in to discuss her art and what drew her to the year-long residency program.

"I love it because I’m very comfortable speaking about my process and speaking about my work and my history as an artist," she said.

Saint Kate wants to highlight local artists and give them a platform. The Artist in Residence role is part education and inspiration, and it’s another memory added to Woodard Johnson's storied art career.

"Art was the only thing I ever wanted to do as a little kid," she said.

Now, Woodard Johnson is passing on her knowledge with a pallet, paint and passion.

Megan Woodard Johnson, Saint Kate Artist in Residence

"What I’m hoping is it will lead to more show opportunities, maybe larger gallery representation around the country," she said.

Most of the work will be up for sale or going to galleries.

Woodard Johnson is in the studio most days and nights of the week. She also hosts an art and studio tour on Saturday evenings.

To learn more about Woodard Johnson and the Artist in Residence program, visit the hotel's website.