Sadness over the sudden passing of community leader in Milwaukee

Hamid Abd-Al-Jabbar

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore said colleague Hamid Abd-Al-Jabbar died suddenly on Thursday night, Feb. 11.

Moore posted the announcement on his Facebook page.

Abd-Al-Jabbar was part of the 414Life initiative for violence prevention.

According to the Milwaukee County medical examiner, Abd-Al-Jabbar was 51 years old. No word on the cause of death.

Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett:

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Hamid Al-Jabbar, a man who committed his life to ending violence in our city. Hamid was a generous person who worked to infuse positivity and hope into lives affected by tragedy.

"Hamid served as an outreach supervisor for the 414Life program through the City’s Office of Violence and Prevention. He was trusted in the neighborhoods he served as a violence interrupter because he understood the very real challenges that people were facing, challenges that he himself had faced. He worked proactively to get ahead of the violence.

"I am forever grateful to Hamid for the meaningful work he did for our city. He saved countless lives through connection and peace building. I extend my thoughts and prayers to Hamid’s friends and family during this difficult time."

