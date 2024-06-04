Sade Robinson homicide, family files wrongful death lawsuit

article

The family of Sade Robinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man charged in her killing, Maxwell Anderson.

Sade's mother, Sheena, is seeking damages for Wrongful Death, Violation of the Wisconsin Constitution, Battery and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

Sade's mother last spoke to her on April 1, the day she went missing.

In the filing, her family alleges the family says that after the quick sale of the house believed to be where Sade was killed, a finger belonging to Sade was found on the property.

Her family also requested rights and financial gain to any present and future use of the defendant's image, including any media like movies or books.

Prosecutors say Maxwell Anderson killed Sade Robinson and mutilated her body before disposing of it across Milwaukee County.