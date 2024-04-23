Sade Robinson: Self-defense classes to help, honor her

By women, for women.

Two businesses are coming together to hold free self-defense workshops in response to the death of Sade Robinson.

The details of Robinson's death are troubling, but also a wakeup call for women around the area to consider what they would do in a similar situation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Main Street In Menomonee Falls, Malissa Misch said the pictures are proof. From girl scouts to grandmothers, she has helped them, teaching realistic self-defense techniques at MK Protection Strategies.

MK Protection Strategies

"If it's real self-defense, anybody should be able to use it," Misch said. "It's so important, especially for women, to have a plan in advance of finding themselves in a threatening situation."

But oftentimes, these lessons are a response to the worst.

On April 1, Milwaukee County prosecutors say Robsinson left her apartment for a first date. But the 19-year-old never made it home. Prosecutors say Maxwell Anderson met her, killed her, started her car on fire, then hid parts of her body around Milwaukee County.

Related article

"It's a terrible story," Misch said. "Whenever things like this happen in the community, people think about their unique situation and think about, ‘How am I vulnerable? How do I need to gain some more information so that I can protect myself?’"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

So Misch is responding alongside SAFE Self Defense Milwaukee, with free workshops. They'll be held May 1 , May 17 and May 31 , so that students can leave with a lesson worth learning.

"They come feeling kind of apprehensive," she said. "They don't know what to expect, and they leave feeling much more confident that they have skills that they know they can use."