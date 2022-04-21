Ryan Sorenson fatal stabbing: Jury finds Angel Monge-Mathuzima guilty

A Milwaukee County jury found Angel Monge-Mathuzima guilty of second-degree reckless homicide on Wednesday, April 20 in the September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen. Monge-Mathuzima had originally been charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Monge-Mathuzima was charged along with his wife, Shirley Monge, in this case. Monge pleaded guilty in May 2021 to felony murder in the Sorenson death.

Angel Monge Mathuzima, Shirley Louise Monge

Monge-Mathuzima is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6. Sentencing for Shirley Monge was held off until the completion of the Monge-Mathuzima trial. Monge will also be sentenced June 6, according to online records.

Case details

Just before 2 a.m. on September 15, 2019, Ryan Sorensen and two friends were walking near S. 71st Street and W. Becher Street when the married couple rode past on their bikes. Sorensen allegedly made a comment about wanting their bikes and that upset the woman, according to the complaint.

Ryan Sorensen

Monge allegedly circled back around Sorensen and "angrily spoke" to the group, the complaint said.

According to a member of the group, Monge got close to Sorensen and was either pushed off her bike or she ran into him and fell off. Sorensen allegedly knocked Monge's phone out of her hand and that is when she started swinging at the victim. The husband also joined in on the fight, the complaint said.

His two friends pulled the couple off Sorensen and they allegedly fled on their bikes.

Surveillance footage of Monge and Monge-Mathuzima on bikes

Shortly after the couple fled, his friends noticed Sorensen had been stabbed in the chest.

An investigation found blood in the street matched that of Monge-Mathuzima, according to the Combined DNA Index System. Billing records also showed he lived two blocks from where the incident occurred.

Monge was questioned by police and she admitted to being involved in the incident, saying an argument happened, she was pushed off her bike and Sorensen put her in a chokehold. She said that's when her husband intervened, according to the complaint.