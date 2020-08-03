Husband, wife charged in the 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen

A Milwaukee couple has been charged in the September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen, according to a criminal complaint.

Angel Monge-Mathuzima and Shirley Monge both face felony murder - battery charges following the late-night stabbing death of Sorensen following an argument over bikes, according to the complaint.

Angel Monge Mathuzima, Shirley Louise Monge

Just before 2 a.m. on September 15, 2019, Ryan Sorensen and two friends were walking near S. 71st Street and W. Beecher Street when the married couple rode past on their bikes. Sorensen allegedly made a comment about wanting their bikes and that upset the woman, according to the complaint.

Monge allegedly circled back around Sorensen and "angrily spoke" to the group, the complaint said.

Surveillance footage showed Monge-Mathuzima hang back behind the group and stopped along train tracks to pick up a rock with his sleeve around his hand to avoid touching it.

According to a member of the group, Monge got close to Sorensen and was either pushed off her bike or she ran into him and fell off. Sorensen allegedly knocked Monge's phone out of her hand and that is when she started swinging at the victim. The husband also joined in on the fight, the complaint said.

Advertisement

The two other members of the group pulled the couple off Sorenson and they allegedly fled on their bikes.

Shortly after the couple fled, they noticed Sorensen had been stabbed in the chest.

Sorensen's death was ruled a homicide by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation found blood in the street matched that of Monge-Mathuzima, according to the Combined DNA Index System. Billing records also showed he lived two blocks from where the incident occurred.

Monge was questioned by police and she admitted to being involved in the incident, saying an argument happened, she was pushed off her bike and Sorensen put her in a chokehold. She said that's when her husband intervened, according to the complaint.

If convicted, the couple each faces nearly 12 years in prison. They are both due back in court for their preliminary hearings on August 11.