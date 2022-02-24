Russia invades Ukraine: Wisconsin ties to European conflict

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FOX6 News spoke to Wisconsinites with ties to the eastern European nation.

Gayle Woerishofer has been glued to her phone since the invasion began. About 16 years ago, she and her husband grew their Waukesha family through adoption. They were looking to adopt a fourth child – Yulia, from Ukraine. Even though Yulia aged-out before Woerishofer could officially adopt her, it has not stopped them from referring to each other as mother and daughter.

"I talk to her every day," said Woerishofer.

With Ukraine's airports shut down, Woerishofer is sending money to help Yulia flee to Poland.



"It’s heartbreaking," said Maria Haigh, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Haigh is from Ukraine. She has been in contact with friends and family in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.



"In reality, we don’t know how it will be, because they are really not prepared," Haigh said.

Oksana Ivaniuk, a friend of Haigh's, joined FOX6 from Kyiv. She said many believed a diplomatic solution would come through and people are debating what to do next.



"We are surprised," said Ivaniuk. "Should I take my family to western Ukraine where it might be safer, or should I stay and fight."

Woerishofer is leaning on her faith, praying Yulia makes it to safety.

"Everything has changed in the last couple of hours," Woerishofer said. "We’re just going to play it by ear and help her out as much as we can."

St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will host a rally in support of Ukraine on Friday. It will begin at 7 a.m. near 5th and Maple. Sunday service is held at 10 a.m.