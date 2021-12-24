Rupena's Fine Foods, West Allis grocer has your Christmas Eve needs

Picking up holiday goodies from Rupena's Fine Foods
Check out the last-minute specials from Rupena's Fine Foods in West Allis.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - For more than 95 years, Rupena’s Fine Foods has been a family-run, full-service grocery with strong ties to the community. Lucky for you, they’re open on Christmas Eve! Brian Kramp is in West Allis with some last-minute specials from this family grocer that wants everyone to have a very Merry Christmas.
Pick up last-minute gifts or food from Rupena's
As many people are scrambling to get last-minute gifts or food for Christmas, Rupena’s Fine Foods is ready for customers and from the looks of it they have the goods. Brian is at this local grocer that’s been in our community for more than 95 years.
