Rupena's Fine Foods in West Allis going on 99 years strong

The history of Rupena’s Fine Foods
For 99 years, Rupena's Fine Foods has been a family-run full-service grocery store, butcher, and caterer serving Milwaukee with passion, pride, and great food. Brian Kramp is gearing up for the holiday weekend with some ways to make sure your family is fed with smiles on their faces.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Rupena's Fine Foods in West Allis has been serving the Milwaukee area for 99 years, providing great food with passion and pride.
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more about the history of the family-run full-service grocery store and everything it provides.
The meat department at Rupena’s Fine Foods
Whether you’re looking for fresh ground chuck, beef and pork tenderloins or marinated chicken breasts, the team at Rupena’s prides themselves on providing the best cuts possible. Brian Kramp is at Rupena’s in West Allis seeing what’s fresh and ready this week in their meat department.
New coffee bar/café at Rupena's Fine Foods
When loss strikes, sometimes the best way to cope is to honor those who have passed on. Brian Kramp is with the President of Rupena’s Fine Foods checking out their new coffee bar and café that honors her son.
Bakery at Rupena’s Fine Foods
Looking for some tasty baked goods for the weekend? Rupena’s Fine Foods can help. Brian Kramp is at their store on 76th & Beloit checking out the German Water Rolls, Peanut Persians and more available this week.
Stocking up for Memorial Day at Rupena's
Mitchell’s Coffee and Café Corner at Rupena's
Need a quick pick-me-up with a side of good vibes? Rupena’s Fine Foods' newest addition called Mitchell’s Coffee Corner may do the trick. Brian Kramp is at Rupena’s in West Allis seeing what’s being served at this local café that was named after the store's president’s son.
