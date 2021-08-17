Expand / Collapse search

Runway rehab at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Airport runway rehabilitation project article

Airport runway rehabilitation project

MILWAUKEE - A rehabilitation project replacing the surface layer concrete on Runway 7R/25L is underway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), officials announced.

A news release says the rehabilitation project uses recycled concrete aggregates to keep construction costs down and create an overall greener operation.

The airport is partnering with local construction company Zignego to crush the old pavement into a smaller, gravel material called breaker run. The breaker run is then used as stabilization material below several road construction projects in southeast Wisconsin. Recycling these materials on-site at MKE and using them in nearby projects minimizes the need for trucking and fuel while preventing wear and tear on roads and trucks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Any recycled material left over from the Runway 7R/25L and road construction projects will be used as fill underneath the Taxiway M extension project currently underway at MKE.

Both projects are set for completion in November 2021.

Milwaukee Army colonel on Afganistan's fall: 'I have a lot of emotions'
slideshow

Milwaukee Army colonel on Afganistan's fall: 'I have a lot of emotions'

Right now, so many people are trying to help those in Afghanistan, and some of those helpers have ties to southeast Wisconsin.

US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months, AP sources say
slideshow

US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months, AP sources say

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

3 resign from Oconomowoc school board

Divisive, bullying, partisan tactics are among the reasons why three Oconomowoc Area School Board members said they resigned. Now, nearly half the board is vacant, with some major decisions ahead.