Running 4 Heroes: Peter Jerving honored by Florida boy with 1-mile jog

Zechariah Cartledge, a young boy from Florida, honored fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving with a 1-mile run as part of his organization "Running 4 Heroes, Inc."

The boy founded the organization in 2019 when he was 10 years old. He runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. According to his website, "he wants to honor those who gave up their life so we may live in a better world."

For each mile that is run, the organization sends a flag that Zechariah carries to the family and/or agency of the fallen officer, along with a handwritten note.

The organization also raises money for first responders injured or killed in the line of duty.

Cartledge was joined by local first responders and his family as he ran seven laps around the track at his school, the equivalent of a mile, for Officer Jerving. Before the run, he said a prayer for Officer Jerving's family to comfort them during "the hard time they are going through."

Officer Peter Jerving

"Officer Jerving could still be on this Earth if it was…just one person's changed decision," said Cartledge. "It shocks me how the people of the world, no matter what their views are...can even point a gun and shoot at somebody, a living being, for no reason at all. It's very unfortunate that, unfortunately, we have people out there like that; however, officers like Officer Jerving...know the dangers of law enforcement being shot and killed, yet people like Officer Jerving continue to still serve every call possible, and a robbery suspect, that's a very dangerous call…but I know Officer Jerving, in his final moments, still served active heroism and attempted to keep his community safe."

Jerving died Feb. 7 when he was shot during a struggle after chasing robbery suspect Terrell Thompson near 14th and Cleveland in Milwaukee.

Jerving's funeral was held Monday at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. A procession led Jerving's body from Krause Funeral Home to the church Monday morning for the visitation and funeral. A second procession led Jerving's body from the church to Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield for burial.

Jerving graduated from the Milwaukee Police Academy in 2019 and a special ceremony in 2022 when he received a Lifesaving Award for his actions in June at the scene of a crash.

At the time of his death, Jerving had four years of service with the police department and worked at Police District 4. Jerving was roughly halfway through his studies for a bachelor of science in criminal justice at Marian University.

He leaves behind his parents, six siblings, a longtime girlfriend and many other loved ones.