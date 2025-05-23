Run Across Wisconsin; Pewaukee man finishes at Milwaukee lakefront

The Brief A Pewaukee man finished a 202-mile run across Wisconsin on Friday, May 23, 2025. Trevor Kaucic started his journey on Sunday in Prairie du Chien. The run raises money for research into a cure for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and rare childhood bone cancer.



Trevor Kaucic wrapped up a 202-mile run in Milwaukee on Friday, May 23, 2025.

He started the run on Sunday in Praire du Chien, the purpose of which is to raise money and awareness for a rare cancer and fitness programs.

The backstory:

A Pewaukee man is training to run across the southern half of Wisconsin – 202 miles in total.

For the past six months, Trevor Kaucic has been training for an incredible journey.

Kaucic's personal trainer, Ryan Zingsheim, said even he is inspired by Kaucic's effort.

"Typically, running a marathon, you’re going to take a decent amount of time off after – but he’s running multiple marathons a day," Zingsheim said.

Next month and over the over of five-and-a-half days, Kaucic plans to run 202 miles across the state. He will start in Prairie du Chien and end at Milwaukee's lakefront.

Kaucic said he will need to eat almost 50,000 calories during that journey. He will pack his vest with snacks and water – and stop to sleep.

Pushing to the limit

The backstory:

This is not the first time Kaucic has pushed himself to the limit.

"Mentally and emotionally, possibly the best I’ve ever felt," Kaucic said.

FOX6 News was there in 2023 as Kaucic ran 100 miles in 30 hours in Nashotah Park. He raised $4,000 for the Jackson Sparks Foundation.

"Physically, the worst I’ve ever felt in my life. I had crutches the next day," Kaucic said.

This time around, Kaucic hopes to raise $10,000. He plans to donate part of the money to a group researching a cure for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and rare childhood bone cancer. The rest will fund free community fitness programs.

Like before, the goal is proving to others and himself that anything is possible.

"There is something unbelievably exciting about putting a goal out there that everyone – including yourself either laughs or scoffs at," Kaucic said.