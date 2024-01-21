Rummage-O-Rama takes over Waukesha County Expo Center

Rummage-O-Rama in Waukesha
Rummage-O-Rama is an indoor flea market being held at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Sunday, Jan. 21. Micheal Rantz joined FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Rummage-O-Rama is teeming with a variety of products, including antiques, crafts, handmade goods, collectibles and so much more.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Waukesha County Expo Center.
FOX6 stopped by to learn more.
Antiques at Rummage-O-Rama in Waukesha
Antique vendor and seller Marge Sparacino talked with FOX6 WakeUp about what you can expect at Rummage-O-Rama and what she sells.
Arts & crafts at Rummage-O-Rama in Waukesha
Vendor Melissa Fillinger joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about the many crafts she sells at Rummage-O-Rama.
Coins and collectibles at Rummage-O-Rama
Coin collector and seller Robert Hanson talked with FOX6 WakeUp about his wares at Rummage-O-Rama at the Waukesha County Expo Center.
.