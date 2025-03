The vendors are all lined up, showing off what they've got at the Waukesha County Expo Center for Rummage-O-Rama.

The event runs from 99 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and military members. Kids aged12 and under get in free.

To learn more about Rummage-O-Rama, click here.

.