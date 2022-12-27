Rubicon River death investigation, Neosho man found

article

A Neosho man, 29, was pronounced dead Tuesday, Dec. 27 after he was found laying in the Rubicon River.

The man was found at the river just west of State Highway 67 around 3:30 p.m.

The cause of death is under investigation, but the sheriff said foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff advised using caution on the ice and wearing a flotation device.